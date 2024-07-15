spot_img
29.9 C
New York
Monday, July 15, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalPolitics

NOW OFFICIAL:Former RBM Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe resigns from DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has quit the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a press statement issued today Kabambe said: “After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to resign as a member of the Democratic Progressive Party effective 14th July, 2024.”

Kabambe further stated that he had already informed the Party’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika about his decisions.

Without citing reasons, the former governor, who previously was on the trail to take over the DPP Presidency added that “the decision was not made lightly.”

“I extend my best wishes to Prof Peter Mutharika and the entire DPP family as I move forward to communicate my next course of action in due time,” the statement further reads.

Previous article
NBM plc gives blood bank fridge to Mangochi hospital
Next article
Tonse Alliance on Right Track, Says Umodzi Party
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc