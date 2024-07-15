NOW OFFICIAL:Former RBM Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe resigns from DPP

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has quit the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a press statement issued today Kabambe said: “After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to resign as a member of the Democratic Progressive Party effective 14th July, 2024.”

Kabambe further stated that he had already informed the Party’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika about his decisions.

Without citing reasons, the former governor, who previously was on the trail to take over the DPP Presidency added that “the decision was not made lightly.”

“I extend my best wishes to Prof Peter Mutharika and the entire DPP family as I move forward to communicate my next course of action in due time,” the statement further reads.