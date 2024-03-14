MALAWI VOICE BREAKSDOWN THE AFROBAROMETER POLLS: Tonse Alliance government has a mountain to climb in 2025

KEY FINDINGS PAINT A GLOOMY PICTURE FOR CHAKWERA, CHILIMA

• Nearly nine out of 10 Malawians (89%) say the country is heading “in the wrong direction,” a 39-percentage-point increase since 2012.

• Large majorities offer negative assessments of economic conditions: 85% describe the country’s economic situation as “fairly bad” or “very bad,” and 74% say the same about their personal living conditions.

• Looking ahead, Malawians are pessimistic about the country’s economy: Only 16% think things will get better in 12 months’ time, while 63% expect them to get worse.

• More than eight in 10 citizens say the government is performing “fairly badly” or “very badly” on management of the economy (85%) and other key economic tasks.

• Management of the economy tops the list of most important problems that Malawians want their government to address.

• Almost two-thirds (63%) of citizens say they went without a cash income “many times” or “always” during the previous year, and 35% frequently went without enough food.

• Almost four in 10 Malawians (37%) experienced high levels of lived poverty during the past year, while another 38% experienced moderate lived poverty.

Will President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice President Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma turn around this political earthquake within 16 months?

Malawi Voice will give you the reaction on this from government soon.