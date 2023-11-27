WILLARD GWENGWE SWORN IN: as Chimwendo Banda urges him to be true servant of the people

Gwengwe being sworn in

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda has advised the newly sworn Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency, Willard Gwengwe not to get disillusioned over small things because he has been elected to the Temple of the Voiceless to make to laws, play an oversight role and spar development for his people through his active contributions to the national agenda.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking today at Parliament Building during his swearing in ceremony which was presided over by His Lordship Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda SC.

In his remarks, Chimwendo underlined the importance of the current times when the county’s aspirations are at their all time high in many decades.

Chimwendo welcomes Gwengwe into the August House

“Malawi’s development aspirations were chained for many decades due to poor leadership and that the coming in of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is like a “new dawn” has kissed Malawi as the country is not ready to wait more years to be transformed.

“Faster results can be achieved with faster progress rate. Therefore, we need Members of Parliament who are committed to transform their constituencies by working closely with government, ” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture.

Earlier, Chief Justice Mzikamanda said reminded Gwengwe that the public has entrusted him to make a difference in their lives by making laws that are progressive in nature.

A vacancy was created in Dedza Central Constituency following the death of Daniel Chiwere.