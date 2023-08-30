ZEC commits to develop Malawi

Rev Mambe: We have huge role to play

Newly elected leaders for Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) which is under Mitsidi synod have expressed their commitment to development the church and the country at large.

The new leadership was elected over the week during an elective conference which was held at Mitsidi headquarters in Blantyre.

At the elective indaba, Reverend Robert Mambeya was elected as the new chairperson of the church while Reverend Robert Yanduya as new general secretary.

In an interview with a local media Rev Yanduya said Churches in the country have a huge role to play in complementing the government’s development efforts.

He said ZEC will see to it that Malawians are effectively benefiting from the church’s development projects such as church’s school and hospital apart from spearheading the word of God.

Zambezi Evangelical church started in Malawi in 1892 by Joseph Booth and its headquarters is at Mitsidi in Blantyre.