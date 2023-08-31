Yo Maps Blantyre Live Concert on September 24th

By Lovemore Khomo

The Producers behind the widely acclaimed Ku Mingoli Bash have again organised latest musical Event, called “Yo Maps Live in Concert” to take place on 24th September, 2023.

One of the Ku Mingoli Bash brand officials George Kalukusha through a statement said the event will take place at COMESA Hall in Blantyre where he promises to deliver an electrifying showcase of musical talent that’s destined to leave a mark.

“Yo Maps Live in Concert will be a night that music lovers don’t want to miss out on. Doors will open at 5 PM and we invite you to step into a world where melodies take Center stage.” said Kalukusha.

Kalukusha explains that Yo Maps Live in Concert boasts an exceptional lineup that promises a musical journey like no other.

The stage will also come alive with performances from esteemed artists including Zeze Kingston and Kelly Kay who shall set the stage for the much-anticipated headline act, Yo Maps from Zambia.

“Known for hits like “Kondwa and Aweah” Yo Maps is ready to light up the night with his captivating tunes.” added Kalukusha.

Ku Mingoli brand official further explained that advance tickets are priced at just MK20,000, making it an affordable way to experience an evening of unmatched entertainment.

For those who decide to join the event at the last moment, door tickets will be available at MK25,000.

On partnerships, Ku Mingoli Bash express and extent invitations to potential partners to make event’s success and possible through esteemed organizations that share a passion for creating extraordinary experiences.