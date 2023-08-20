Maranatha Academy to decorate PSLCE top star Alinafe Chulu during Maranatha Heroes party

Alinafe Chulu to be decorated by Maranatha Academy

Maranatha Academy will on Friday August 25, 2023 decorate Alinafe Chulu, a standard 8 girl from Playdor Private school in Blantyre who scored the highest in this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE).

The ceremony will take place at BICC in Lilongwe from 9am.

Maranatha Academy managing director, Dr Ernest Kaonga said Alinafe will be decorated during Maranatha Heroes party where 13 other outstanding students in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination will be awarded.

“As Maranatha Academy we take pride in promoting the girl child. We feel this award will help to encourage her to work extra hard. We believe this award will also enhance competition among learners.”

During the ceremony, the Academy will recognize and award students from both public and private secondary schools who scored six to nine points in the MSCE exams.

Vitumbiko Kaunda, from Mtendere secondary school will receive K1 million for scoring six points while Arnold Nyasulu from Robert Laws Secondary School will also be awarded for scoring seven points.

Praise Kabaghe and Hastings Kumwenda from Maranatha Boys Academy will be awarded for scoring 8 points each.

The school will also recognize nine girls from public and private institutions for attaining nine points