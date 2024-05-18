spot_img
Mponela Fracas: Aford Accuses MCP of Attacking Its Supporters

By Malawi Voice

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of attacking its supporters at Mponela in Dowa on last evening.

According to Chris Taulo, Director of Public Relations and Marketing Officer for AFORD, the party supporters were preparing for a mega rally at Mponela Community Ground when the MCP followers attacked them, leaving some severely injured.

However, Ezekiel Ching’oma, National Publicity Secretary for the MCP, has denied the allegations, urging AFORD to investigate the incident before making conclusions.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police Spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has stated that they have not received a complaint on the matter.

The incident has raised concerns about political violence in the country, with AFORD calling on the authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators.

The mega rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday, and it remains to be seen how the incident will affect the event.

