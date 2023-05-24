K750MILLION AG VIGILS DAY 3: ‘MCP Thugs’ planning to abduct Namiwa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Attorney Generals’ ‘thugs’ are planning to abduct rights activist Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Development Initiative (CDEDI).

According to Namiwa, who is leading a vigil at Capital Hill aimed at forcing Chakaka Nyirenda to resign for failing to recover 750 million kwacha meant for Affordable Inputs Program, MCP has re-called all police officers who were providing security at the vigils.

” Today, is day three of our vigils and to our surprise government has re-called all police officers who were providing security to us,” said Namiwa, adding that : ” We have been informed that MCP has hired thugs to cause havoic here, and we have already reported to authorities.”

On Monday, police also arrested 23 Thugs who were sent by MCP to disrupt CDEDI vigils but were later released following orders from above.