STANDARD BANK STEPS UP CHOLERA FIGHT: Donates MK30 Million to Presidential Initiative

Standard Bank Chief Executive Phillip Madinga handing over the funds to the Minister of Health Honourable Khumbize Chiponda

LILONGWE, MARCH 21, 2023— Standard Bank Plc today announced a partnership with the Presidential Task Force on Cholera and the Ministry of Health aimed at helping to curb the likely resurgence of Cholera in the wake of the Cyclone Freddy disaster.

As part of the joint effort, the bank has pumped MWK30 million to the Ministry. The amount is a part of the MWK120 Million the bank has set aside for Cyclone Freddy relief through Red Cross and Cholera through the Presidential Task Force for Covid-19 and Cholera. The other tranche of MWK90 million was immediately released last week.

Handing over to the Minister of Health Honourable Khumbize Chiponda, Standard Bank Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the donation aims to help the Presidential Taskforce to mitigate the impact of a possible resurgence in the water-borne disease in the wake of the aftermath of severe Cyclone Freddy-induced flooding for most parts of Southern Malawi.

“Standard Bank fully appreciates the impact of Cholera in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy. We realize that there is now an increased risk of infection from Cholera and other water-borne communicable disease because of the cyclone. The latest statistics show that although case reporting is nationwide, new Cholera infections and deaths are unrelenting in the Cyclone Freddy affected areas, hence our decision to set aside an allocation in addition to the cyclone relief package,” he said.

The Health Minister thanked Standard Bank for the positive action, which she described as a timely intervention.

Chaponda also commended the bank for providing funds for both emergencies.

Madinga said Standard Bank Plc, listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) will continue standing together with Malawians in their time of need as was the case during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2019 and after cyclones Ana and Idai hit.

“Our donation is a continuation of our long-term action and response to the country’s complex disasters. As you are aware, since 2019, the Bank has been a trusted partner in providing financial assistance in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and Cyclones Ana and Idai,” he said.

Madinga said the Bank’s response resonates with its brand purpose; “Malawi is Our Home; we Drive Her Growth”, which calls for partnership with government and other stakeholders in contributing to nation building efforts, and an obligation to assist those in their time of need.

“In this hour of need, and like in all times of emergencies, we at Standard Bank Plc declare our solidarity with every Malawian who has been affected–directly or indirectly—by these two disasters. Our belief in the long-term impact of our support has prompted us to look beyond the cyclone disaster and support the on-going Cholera pandemic” he said.

Madinga commended the taskforce in their diligent work so far in managing the Cholera pandemic.

“Malawi is at a critical juncture of fighting the consecutive disasters — Cholera epidemic and Cyclone Freddy. Our hope is that through these donations, the work of the task force and other stakeholders in fighting Cholera should continue unencumbered during another cyclone disaster, which may stretch public resources,” he said.