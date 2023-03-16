Rural empowerment key to building resilient communities-Kabambe

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential aspirant, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has spoken the need to empower rural communities economically as one way of building a resilient nation that would be able to mitigate the impact of some of the natural disasters that affect Malawi time and again.

Kabambe, who is visiting cyclone Freddy victims in Phalombe, was speaking at Chisawa camp in the area of Group Village Head Namangale where over 5000 people most of whom are women and children have been displaced and are being housed in one of the local churches in the area.

“If the rural communities are empowered economically, they will be able to afford decent housing some of which will be able to withstand some of the natural disasters. Economic transformation of Malawi as a whole is key to a better life for all,” said Kabambe

The former Reserve Bank Governor, who has been touted for sound fiscal and monetary policies during his time at the central bank, has embarked on a humanitarian support initiative where he is donating food packs to over one thousand households that have been affected by cyclone Freddy that hit most parts of the southern