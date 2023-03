Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria’s disputed presidential election.

The 70-year-old veteran politician got 37% of the vote, official results show.

His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour’s Peter Obi 25%. Their parties had earlier dismissed the poll as a sham, and demanded a rerun.

Tinubu is one of Nigeria’s richest politicians, and based his campaign on his record of rebuilding the biggest city, Lagos, when he was governor.- BBC