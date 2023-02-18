Four arrested over fake Malawi Kwacha, US Dollar bank notes

Police in Lilongwe have arrested four people over possession and usage of fake Malawi Kwacha and US Dollar bank notes.

The suspects have been identified as David Nthakayawina, 22, Mazunzo Wawande, 30, James Umali, 36, and Abuduh Kaloti, 64.

Police first arrested David Nthakayawina at Mitundu Trading Centre after he deposited K50,000 of two thousand kwacha fake bank notes through Airtel Money agent.

When searched at Mitundu Police Unit, he was also found with K168,000 of two thousand kwacha fake bank notes.

He later told detectives that he collected about K300,000 fake bank notes from the second suspect, Mazunzo Wawande, to purify the money by either depositing it or buying products.

Further probe uncovered other suspects connected to the syndicate at Kaphiri Area within the City.

On the said date, Lilongwe Police detectives and officers from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, raided Kaphiri location where the third and fourth suspects were arrested.

At the time of their arrest, third suspect was found with 1.5 million kwacha bank notes, whilst Abuduh Kaloti, who is an African Doctor, was found with K1,334,000 of two thousand kwacha notes, K225,000 of five thousand kwacha notes, and a total of 2665 US Dollars of 100 bank notes, all fake, among others.

In addition, at the time of his arrest, Abuduh Kaloti was also found with a sum of K7,479,000 (real money), suspected to have been obtained through the said dubious means, changing the fake currency.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer cases of Found in Possession of Forged Bank Notes, and Using Forged Bank Notes which contravene section 366 of the Penal Code, and section 54, sub section B of Reserve Bank Act of 2018, respectively.

David Nthakayawina, hails from Chadambaira Village, Mazunzo Wawande hails from Mgowa Village, both in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chadza, Lilongwe.-MIJ ONLINE