Chilumba water supply system upgrade to cost US$20 million

By Tiwonge Kampondeni

NRWB Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francis Munthali

Karonga, Mana: Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has said upgrading of the Chilumba Water Supply System in Karonga is estimated to cost US$20 million.

NRWB Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francis Munthali disclosed Wednesday that the need to upgrade the system was long overdue as it was designed in 2003 to cater for a smaller population up to the year 2010.

He said the Board has been forced to ration water to its customers in Chilumba as the system cannot yield the required amount of water.

According to Munthali, currently, the population within Chilumba Water Supply System catchment area was at 30,000 with 50 percent of being reach water supply services.

He added that the System was expected to be expanded to more areas including Khwawa, and we are proposing that the upgraded facility should produce a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters per day.

Chairperson for Karonga Water Users Association (WUA), Patson Kayira said the upgrading of Chilumba Water System was very important as it would increase the capacity of NRWB to serve people in the area better.

“Having the water system upgraded will promote use of potable water thereby reducing incidents of waterborne disease outbreaks such as Cholera,” he added.

Chairperson for Hamunyeko Village Development Committee, Agness Harawa said people in the area are excited with the project as most of them appreciate the importance of using safe water.