Woman wins trip to Seychelles in Sizoni Yanga promotion

By Moses Nyirenda

MyBucks Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Linda Nkosi

Lilongwe, February 3,Mana: Blantyre based woman, Nellie Mwanyongo has been announced the winner of the five-day trip to Seychelles, a grand prize which MyBucks Banking Corporation put on stake in its Sizoni Yanga promotion which was launched in June last year.

Receiving the news after the final draw of the promotion which was held on Thursday at MyBucks’s branch in Lilongwe old town, Mwanyongo who works at Pesticides Control Board (PCB) failed to hide her excitement for the victory.

“I am so happy and I feel honored, I was not expecting that this would happen to me and I thank God,” Mwanyongo said in a phone call conversation with one of MyBucks bank officials.

She therefore encouraged those who have no MyBucks bank account to visit any nearest MyBucks branch and open an account in order to start enjoying the benefits and services which MyBucks Banking Corporation offers.

In her remarks, MyBucks Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, Linda Nkosi said that the promotion was introduced to encourage customers to develop a spirit of saving.

“We wanted to inculcate the saving culture among our customers, throughout the promotion we have seen a lot of customers saving their money by depositing to their bank accounts,” Nkosi said.

She further said that as the promotion has been closed, her bank envisions coming up with new products and services that would excite customers.

During the final draw of the Sizoni Yanga promotion, one customer also won 15 by 30 plot and another one went away with a four-plate gas cooker