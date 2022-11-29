Over 760 Malawians Lose Jobs

Over 761 Malawians have lost their jobs from April to September this year, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Principal Secretary in Ministry of Labour Wezi Kayira confirmed the sad development through a statement issued on Tuesday.

Previously, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera told the media that job cuts were as the result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Before assuming the office of the President, Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance promised to create one Million jobs for the youths, who form the country’s largest population.