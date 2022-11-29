spot_img
5.8 C
New York
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Over 760 Malawians Lose Jobs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Over 761 Malawians have lost their jobs from April to September this year, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Principal Secretary in Ministry of Labour Wezi Kayira confirmed the sad development through a statement issued on Tuesday.

Previously, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera told the media that job cuts were as the result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Before assuming the office of the President, Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance promised to create one Million jobs for the youths, who form the country’s largest population.

Previous article
Invest in higher education for human capacity development- Chakwera
Next article
Data journalism vital in implementation of MW2063
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc