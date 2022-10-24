Over MK422 Million for Chief Justice’s House Rehabilitation Angers Malawians

Malawians have reacted ‘angrily’ to a decision by the government through the Judiciary to award CPL construction company over a MK422 million contract to rehabilitate Chief Justice’s house located in Nyambadwe, Blantyre.

A Notification of Intention to award a contract that Malawi Judiciary issued on 24th of October 2022 says CPL Construction Company emerged a successful bidder for tender evaluation processes in accordance with the law.

But reacting to the development through social media platforms some Malawians have accused the Tonse alliance administration of extravagance and having priorities upside down amidst economic crisis.

Majority of Malawians who have reacted to the news suggested that money should be used to construct houses for teachers and men in uniform, not rehabilitating a single house for a ‘Chief Justice’.

“Guys! Half a billion kwacha? That’s is enough for a new construction,” a facebook user Tim Kamoto reacted

Another facebook user with the name Zondwayo Siwombo said: “Why can’t you build a new house? Now you are telling me a new house will cost billions? Our country is a joke indeed.”

In support of Siwombo, another user Dezie Trigu posted; “These are almost 22 well-built classrooms with cement blocks and roofed with IBR sheets that would benefit almost hundreds of learners.”

The notification of intention to award the contract further said queries or clarification regarding the procurement should be made in writing within 14 days from 24 October 2022.