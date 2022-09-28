spot_img
19.9 C
New York
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

HEROES ACADEMY: A Brand-new School at Kudya Township in Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Heroes Academy (HA), a newly built modern secondary school with good learning environment, has been opened in the commercial city of Blantyre..

The School, which has well experienced and dedicated teachers, is situated at Kudya Township, off Zingwangwa near Kudya Filling Station opposite Bethel stage.

Heroes Academy has a fully stocked Library and laboratories for both science and computer lessons meeting all modern curriculum needs.

Admissions for the 2022/23 academic calendar are now open but classes will officially open on October 10.

Currently, summer classes are in progress for all the forms 1, 2, 3 and 4. For more please contact the following numbers 0992954629, 0883173737, 0995982123

Previous articleAgri-business to Transform Malawi – CDH Investment Bank
Next articleJOHN CHILEMBWE STATUE UNVEILED IN LONDON
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc