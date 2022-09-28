HEROES ACADEMY: A Brand-new School at Kudya Township in Blantyre

Heroes Academy (HA), a newly built modern secondary school with good learning environment, has been opened in the commercial city of Blantyre..

The School, which has well experienced and dedicated teachers, is situated at Kudya Township, off Zingwangwa near Kudya Filling Station opposite Bethel stage.

Heroes Academy has a fully stocked Library and laboratories for both science and computer lessons meeting all modern curriculum needs.

Admissions for the 2022/23 academic calendar are now open but classes will officially open on October 10.

Currently, summer classes are in progress for all the forms 1, 2, 3 and 4. For more please contact the following numbers 0992954629, 0883173737, 0995982123