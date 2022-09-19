Malawi Tourism Council Set for Tourism Street Carnival

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Blantyre, September 19, Mana: The Malawi Tourism Council says it is geared to hold this year’s Tourism Street Carnival scheduled on September 24th at the corner of Hannover in Henderson Street in Blantyre.

This year’s Tourism Street Carnival will also celebrate the fusion of traditional culture under the theme of ‘rethink -tourism.’

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana), executive director for Malawi Tourism Council, Innocent Kaliati said that this year’s Tourism Street Carnival will be different from other street carnivals.

“More than 100 tourists are going to attend this event which will help our country and other sectors in many ways, like exploring our cultural food and traditional dances. We are certain that there will be so much exciting things.

“This year we want to make a difference in the presentation of the food, the dishes shall be in different varieties and shall include local dishes,” Kaliati said.

He added that this Tourism Street Carnival will have more traditional and cultural elements, which attract many people including tourists.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Soko one of people involved in curio business, said the Tourism Street Carnival promotes their business by bringing the curios in contact with new customers, who usually purchase their local products.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, our business has been heavily affected as there have been a decrease in travel hence a decrease in tourists visiting our country. The re-introduction of street carnival is an assurance of rise in sales for us as many tourists purchase the local arts especially Americans,” he said.

Soko added that the organizers should involve them at every level of the event so that they can participate and contribute meaningfully to this year’s street carnival.