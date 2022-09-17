spot_img
Libidinous Man Dies from ‘Too much Sweetness’ after Riding a Sex Worker in Lilongwe

By Malawi Voice

A 46-year old highly sex-hungry business man identified as Steve Dickson has died soon after ‘riding a commercial sex worker’ in Lilongwe.

According to information made available to the publication, the incident occurred at a Lodge near Chitsime Police unit in Lilongwe.

It is reported the deceased went to the lodge with unknown woman where he booked a room in order to have sex.

After intercourse, they went outside the room and the woman left the place alone and the deceased wanted to enter into his vehicle he suddenly fell down on his own.

Due to the fall, he was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival before treatment.

