Sex Worker Abandons Newly Born Baby at Chiradzulu Hospital

By Lydia Maganga

Chiradzulu, September 15, Mana: Police in Chiradzulu District are hunting for Happiness Tembenu, suspected to have abandoned her newly born baby girl at Chiradzulu District Hospital on Wednesday.

It is reported that, Tembenu who is a well-known sex worker was seen pregnant in the past three months.

According to Chiradzulu Police Spokesperson Sergeant Innocent Moses, it is alledged that on the said date, Tembenu delivered a baby girl on her way to Chiradzulu District Hospital.

However upon arrival at the hospital the suspect fled and dumped the baby at one of the kitchens. The innocent child was later discovered by well-wishers who reported to the hospital management.

Moses further added that while the hospital management was in the process of tracing the owner of the baby, the mother of the suspect arrived at the hospital and revealed that her daughter was responsible for the act and also reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile police have initiated investigations in order to arrest the suspect.

The police are appealing to the general public who may have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report at the nearest police formation.