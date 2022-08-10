OneZed Channel Encourages Filmmakers to Submit Proposals for Malawian Series

OneZed, a pan-African Channel that caters for the Zambian as well as Malawian markets, has encouraged filmmakers to submit proposals for Comedy and Drama TV series that tell Malawian stories.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on Wednesday Head for OneZed Channel and Zambezi Magic, Mosibudi Pheeha, said they are looking for proposals that reflect authentic Malawian stories with an outstanding storyline.

“We are encouraging filmmakers with unique Malawian stories to tell; to submit their proposals for a Comedy and Drama TV series,” said Pheeha in a Zoom interview with Malawi Voice

Among others, Pheeha, said the proposal must clearly highlight the main theme, character biography for main actors; clearly explain why the story is important and why it should be produced.

The closing date for receiving the proposals is 29th August 202; and the proposals are submitted through the M-Net corporate submissions portal.

For full proposal requirements and submissions applicants can visit https://submissions.mnetcorporate.co.za/channel/one-zed.

OneZed is on DStv (channel 172) and GOtv (channel 8); the channel provides viewers with shows that tell truly African stories.