Chakwera hooks five useless politicians from South to join the sinking titanic…BJ, Jumbe, Phoya, Chiyembekeza

The unveiling ceremony

President Lazarus Chakwera has hooked five useless politicians from the Southern Region in a desperate move to woo support from the region ahead of the 2025 polls.

Topping the list is recycled politician James Brown Mpinganjira popular known as BJ in political spheres who has dumped DPP and joined the ruling MCP.

The move is a last trial for MCP to woo support from the Lomwe belt ahead of 2025 polls.

BJ was one of the founders of UDF before forming his own Party, NDA and later joined PP and DPP in that order before now settling for MCP.

Second on the list is another “spent- force” catch in the name of Friday Jumbe. Friday Anderson Jumbe is a Malawian economist by profession. He served as Minister of Finance in the Muluzi administration before quite for evangelism and farming.

Other recycled politicians who have joined the sinking titanic are former Ministers of Justice and Agriculture Justice Dunken Phoya and Dr Allan Chiyembekeza .

The four have been welcomed today during a function held at the party’s headquarters in Blantyre.