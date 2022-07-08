Flames Coach Mario Marinica in Tough Assignment, Makes Five Changes

Marian Mario Marinica

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Mario Marinica has made five changes to the Flames squad that faces eSwatini in Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup this afternoon at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Nyasa Big Bullets blossoming goalkeeper Clever Nkungula starts today ahead of Civo’s Ernest Kakhobwe.

Mafco’s Paul Ndhlovu and Kelvin Kadzinje also get in first XL replacing Blue Eagles’ Sankhani Mkandawire and Bullets’ Blessings Mpokela who have been rested.

Impressive Simba FC attacking midfielder Peter Banda and Blue Eagles Micium Mhone are also starting this afternoon.

Right back Stanley Sanudi, left back Precious Sambani, Gabadinho Mhango, Khuda Myaba and John CJ Banda are the only ones maintained from the XI that stared against Lesotho.

The Flames need to win this tie if they are to stand to be counted as one of the possible candidates for the quarter-finals.

Any results other than a win is not something to fancy for the Mario Marinica-coached outfit.

The Flames face the group’s favourites eSwatini who kicked off the tournament on a high note, beating Mauritius 3-0.

Coach Marinica conceded that just like the Lesotho match, this afternoon game will not be easy as well.

“We expect a tough game against eSwatini. I think that eSwatini is the best team in this group.

“But we have a game plan which will give us a lot of scoring opportunities and if we manage to take them, we will win,” he said.

eSwatini lead the pool with three points while Lesotho, who face Mauritius later in the evening, are second with three points as well. Pointless Malawi lie third while the Islanders anchor the group.

Malawi will wrap up the pool stage against Mauritius while Lesotho and eSwatini clash in the other group’s final match.

The Romanian tactician said though he is targeting six points from the remaining matches (against eSwatini this afternoon and Mauritius on Sunday) Malawi’s fate is not in his hands.

He said: “I don’t think it’s appropriate to say Malawi can make it to the quarter-finals because it does not depend on us now.

“It now depends on results of other teams’ games. What we can do is to do what is expected of us and win the remaining matches.”

Flames captain John CJ Banda said the players are determined to make amends in this afternoon’s match.