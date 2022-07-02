Malawi Suspends Issuance of Broadcasting Licenses

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has suspended issuing broadcasting licenses and broadcasting frequencies due to saturation of the FM band.

MACRA’s Director General Daud Suleman confirmed the development in a press statement made available to Malawi Voice on Saturday.

According to Suleman, although the Authority is still receiving more requests of broadcasting licenses and broadcasting frequencies, the board cannot continue issuing the licenses since the critical resources of spectrum is not available.

According to MACRA website, Malawi has over 83 broadcasting licenses of which 56 are Radio and 27 are Television stations.