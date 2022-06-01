Lilongwe-Umodzi Lions Club to Support Blind Students

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, Mana: Lilongwe-Umodzi Lions Club has pledged to provide bursaries to students from Malingunde School for the Blind in Lilongwe after being selected to pursue secondary education in public secondary schools in the country.

Lilongwe-Umodzi Lions Club President, Nkhafwire Mkandawire told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the development is coming as one way of helping students at Malingunde School for the Blind to complete their secondary education.

“We were told that students at Malingunde School for the Blind are very bright but they fail to go further with secondary education due to lack of school fees, hence from this year as a club we will start supporting students from this school who have been selected to continue their education in public secondary schools.

“We will be supporting them with not just school fees but also upkeep, transport money and everything, as a club we believe that one way of empowering children with number of challenges is to make sure that they find skills through education” Mkandawire said.

He added that, one of the pillars for his club is to help communities with what they need which include promotion of education among the children.

“We serve communities with whatever we earn and that is one of our motivating factors, in addition we are centered on promoting education among children, we believe that if we want to move as a nation we need to ensure that we educate the younger ones,” he said.

Recently, Lilongwe-Umodzi Lions Club visited the students at Malingunde School for the Blind where among others donated various items including; Maize, clothes, soya pieces, cooking oil, sugar and soap all worth over K600, 000, as one way of easing the challenges which students face at the school.

In his remarks, Malingunde School for the Blind Head-teacher, Huxley Tundulu applauded Lilongwe-Umodzi Lions Club for showing commitment to support students at his school especially for pledging to start providing bursaries to students selected to continue secondary education.

“The pledge of bursaries which the lions Club has made is quite critical as it will assist our students to go further with their education and become self-reliant in future,” Tundulu said.