Some concerned citizens under the banner ‘Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Za Malawi’ are today expected to seal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Lilongwe.

The move by the concerned citizens aims at forcing President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to fire Martha Chizuma as the director general for ACB.

The grouping, which has been holding vigils at Parliament, is accusing Miss Chizuma of violating oath of office when she discussed on a telephone with an unknown person ongoing ACB investigations.