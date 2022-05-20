Chakwera leaves for Switzerland, Equatorial Guinea Amidst Malawi’s Forex, Economic Crisis

President Lazarus Chakwera leaves the country today for Switzerland where he will attend the World Economic Forum from 21st to 25th May.

On his way back, Chakwera will pass through Malabo, Equatorial Guinea to attend the 15th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union on Humanitarian Matters and Pledging Conference, and the 16th Extraordinary Summit meeting of the African Union on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government from 26th to 28th May.

A statement from the ministry of foreign affairs says the meeting in Switzerland will allow the President to join other world leaders in charting a path towards equitable and fair global economic recovery.

For the engagement in Equatorial Guinea, the statement says African leaders will aim at addressing humanitarian challenges facing the region.President Chakwera will then return home on 29th May in Lilongwe