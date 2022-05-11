spot_img
spot_img
19.3 C
New York
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Mneneri JC Mbele Tells President Chakwera to honour the PROMISE with Chilima

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

P.R.O.M.I.S.E

Don’t give false evidences. Keep Your Promise. Never Breach Agreement entered into in Good Faith.

Dear MCP,You might be smart. Clever. Intelligent. Temporarily rich. However, don’t mislead President Chakwera. He had an agreement which he entered into on behalf of MCP. Chilima too entered into the Agreement on behalf of UTM.

As of now, there is nobody in MCP who can be a credible Presidential Candidate besides Chakwera BUT he must honor the Promise of Power Rotation.

I don’t support individuals. I support a principle. Chilima is not my best politician but that is a topic for another day. I, however, support his candidacy based on the agreement.

MCP will not succeed in 2025. Chakwera will fail. Mudzaimva kupweteka Malawi chifukwa you are greedy, mean and shortsighted.

Honor the Agreement.

Nightshift President JC Mbele Ndawala pa Town…….🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️Ine Ndwiiii…..😮😮

Previous articleThink you’re made for film and TV? Then apply to join the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2023!
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc