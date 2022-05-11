Mneneri JC Mbele Tells President Chakwera to honour the PROMISE with Chilima

P.R.O.M.I.S.E

Don’t give false evidences. Keep Your Promise. Never Breach Agreement entered into in Good Faith.

Dear MCP,You might be smart. Clever. Intelligent. Temporarily rich. However, don’t mislead President Chakwera. He had an agreement which he entered into on behalf of MCP. Chilima too entered into the Agreement on behalf of UTM.

As of now, there is nobody in MCP who can be a credible Presidential Candidate besides Chakwera BUT he must honor the Promise of Power Rotation.

I don’t support individuals. I support a principle. Chilima is not my best politician but that is a topic for another day. I, however, support his candidacy based on the agreement.

MCP will not succeed in 2025. Chakwera will fail. Mudzaimva kupweteka Malawi chifukwa you are greedy, mean and shortsighted.

Honor the Agreement.

