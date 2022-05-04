File: Wanderers celebrating victory- Photo Credit: Archangel Tembo

TNM Super league side Mighty Wanderers FC has secured a multi-million Kwacha sponsorship deal from Mukuru.

Club’s Board Secretary Humphrey Mvula confirmed the development in an interview with a local media.

According to Mvula, the sponsorship deal will see the team changing the name to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Mvula added that he sponsorship amount and other pertinent details will be revealed during the launch.

In a statement, Mukuru indicated that the sponsorship has been agreed in consultation with Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Mukuru is a Fintech business that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services.