TNM appoints experienced telecoms executive Ted Sauti Phiri as Chairman

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
PHIRI: Boasts 20 years experience in telecoms and digital media

The board of Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc has appointed experienced telecoms executive Ted Sauti Phiri as its new Chairman.

He takes over from George Partridge following his departure from the board of majority shareholder, Press Corporation Ltd (PCL) earlier this year.

Phiri boasts 20 years experience in telecoms and digital media having worked in senior positions in West and Southern Africa at Airtel (Celtel), Vodafone, Econet, Multichoice and Helios Towers.

“We are excited to have Mr Sauti-Phiri as Chairman of the Board and look forward to him bringing his diverse experience across many countries to foster world class standards of service that TNM is renowned for,” said TNM CEO Arnold Mbwana in a statement.

The statement says in addition to his vast experience in the telecoms arena, Phiri has sat on various corporate boards, notable ones being CDH Investment Bank, Marsh and Malawi Accountants Board in Malawi.

According to the statement, Sauti-Phiri holds an MBA from Liverpool University, a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemistry and Computer Science from University of Malawi and is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants of the UK.

