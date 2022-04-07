Cashgate at Nkhotakota District Council

By Fredrick Manda

Nkhotakota, Mana: Nkhotakota District Council has with immediate effect dismissed 24 revenue collectors following allegations of misuse of the Council’s funds in 2020.

Nkhotakota District Council Public Relations Officer (PRO), Stanly Nkhondoyachepa confirmed of the development in an interview on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that 24 Council direct employees, mostly revenue collectors have been served with letters of dismissal as they were connected with misappropriation of government funds,” he said.

Nkhondoyachepa added that the 24 had not been remitting revenue collected from the markets and were once warned through a disciplinary hearing, but had repeated the malpractice hence the action by the Council.

One of the dismissed representing his colleagues, Levison Chimbayo confirmed to have received a dismissal letter but said was shocked by the council decision.

“It’s surprising that we have been dismissed because the case about council’s funds was solved and we agreed to pay back through deductions from our monthly salaries,” he said.

Chimbayo said the employees had been working normally since last year when the case was heard before the disciplinary meetings and wondered why the case had resurfaced.

While accepting wrongdoing in not remitting the funds to the Council, he accused the council of letting revenue collectors sometimes go for months without pay.

Chimbayo said they are yet to consult other authorities to help them on this matter as they feel their dismissal is unfair adding, the Council owes them wage and leave grants arrears that the Ministry of Local Government demanded the council to pay them in 2020.