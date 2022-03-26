Abandoned school project irks Machinjiri community: “This is a death sentence to our children”

The abandoned project

Contractor(name withheld) who was assigned to construct Chiwasa Junior Primary School in Machinjiri, in the area of village headman Chiwasa, Traditional Machinjiri in 2019 has angered the residents for abandoning the project.

Reports indicate that the project started in 2019 and it was coordinated by Blantyre City Assembly since it as a government project. It was agreed that within three months the school would be completed as children of Chiwasa village walk long distances to “fetch for their bright future”.

Chairman of the mobilized community members Harry Kochezera confined in Malawi Voice that indeed the school construction started and abruptly the contractor left the place without a word.

Kochezera says that the contractor abandoned the building while it was at window level.

“We thought our children will be now learning within the community rather than walking long distances and crossing railway lines and exposing themselves to accidents in search of their education but all those hopes and dreams have been dashed with the project abandonment,” said the dejected Kochezera.

When asked why the committee has not petitioned the Blantyre City Assembly on the matter: Mr Kochezera said that they went to the City together with the legislator of the area, Gertrude Nankhumwa, chief Chiwasa and the entire Committee to find out why the project had stopped and said they were told that the contractor was given timeline to finish the school and he failed to do so and since he never adhered to the guidelines, government did not pay him hence he abandoned the project.

Kochojezera further alleges that that the Planning Department at the City were not satisfied with his workmanship as the foundation had developed cracks while construction was underway.

When contacted, the parliamentarian for the constituency, Gertrude Nankhumwa confirmed going to the City Assembly with the community leaders on fact finding mission.

“I went with the community members to meet with the city authorities on the stalled project and we were told that the contractor abandoned the project after he failed to fulfill the required guidelines set by the Ministry of Education. And that the requirement was to finish the school building within three months. But since he failed to honour the agreement, then government decided not pay his K23 million claims,” said Nankhumwa .

Nankhumwa said currently she is working with the local leadership to get people organized as bricks were already moulded so that village get their Junior Primary School even a Full Primary as the place is very big.

“We may use the money from CDF to help in building the school blocks or some good Samaritans to help us with funding.

One source at the Blantyre City Assembly confirmed that the Development Committee led by chief Chiwasa and their MP, visited the City Assembly and met top leadership at the city. And they were told that indeed the contractor abandoned the site after he was told that he has built a substandard school block and that he failed to meet the government given- period to finish the project and this led to forfeiting of 23 million kwacha he was supposed to claim at the end of the project.

“The Planning and Education Directorates will be meeting soon with all key stakeholders to map the way forward so that we “protect the lives of our children” who risk their lives everyday crossing railway lines inin search of education at Kameza and St Theresa primary schools.” said the source who did not want to be named

The source further further said state- owned schools, or public schools are in hands of Government and that payment can never be effected if someone produces a substandard job and later abandons his work.

“It’s tantamount to fraud paying someone without following laid down government procedure. The current crisis is not due to a lack of funds, but the due to a lack of seriousness from the contractor who thought he would paid without a sweat. And this was government project but coordinated City and the owner which is government took back their money,” he said.

In Malawi, abandonment of construction projects is like a rule rather than a exception.