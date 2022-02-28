Malawian Business Lady Arrested for Stealing MK 0.5 Billion

The Police at Liwonde Township in Machinga district have arrested a 37-year old woman for theft of money.

Liwonde Police Publicist, Ngwashape Msume, has identified the suspect as Stellar Sichali.

The suspect, who is a supplier of food stuffs to Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, stole MK 500 million kwacha business proceeds meant to be shared with her business partners.

According to Msume, s early this month, Sichali enticed the complainant, Thabita Kayira and two other women to help her in supplying the food stuffs to the Hotel, for she was bankrupt.

Later after receiving the proceeds, the suspect escaped from Blantyre to Balaka through the M3 road.

Blantyre Police informed Liwonde Police who managed to intercept the suspect at Liwonde Police Road block, whom was found with K100 million cash.