Lero Ndi Tsiku Lokumbukira ‘Mabatire’ …Mwa Charger Kale Mabatire Anu ?

Lero la Chisanu pa 18 February, dziko la Malawi komanso mayiko onse apa dziko la pansi akukumbukira kufunikira kwa ‘Mabatire’ kapena kuti National Battery Day Pachingerezi.
Malingana tsamba la nationaldaycalendar.com, tsikuli linakhazikitsa ndi dziko la America kuti anthu azitha ku kumbukira kufunika kogwilitsa bwino ntchito Mabatire.
M’chaka cha 1986, Kampani ya National Carbon, yimene pakadali pano ikuziwika ndi dzina lakuti Battery Company, yinali kampani yoyamba pa dziko la pansi kupanga Batire.
HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL BATTERY DAY ?
- Take count of how many batteries you rely on in your life. Don’t forget, our phones, watches, hearing aids, and many more items all use batteries.
- Spend the day learning more about batteries – the different kinds, where battery design is headed, and more.
- Read about the types of batteries available on the market. Some last longer, are rechargeable and are more environmentally friendly.
- Take stock. How many batteries does your home and environment require? Toys, remote controls, cars – the numbers add up.
- Discover the best ways to recycle your batteries. Some batteries are easier to recycle than others.
- Educators and families, visit the National Day Calendar Classroom for projects and ideas to celebrate the day.