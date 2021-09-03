IPTE 13 Teachers Threaten to Strike Over Unclear Conditions Of Service

By Fiona Manda

Mzuzu, Mana: The Initial Primary Teachers Education (IPTE 13) teachers have threatened Ministry of Education of a possible boycott from Monday next week should government not address their concerns.

In a letter dated 30th August addressed to Ministry of Education, the teachers are asking for clarification on the communication that they should continue discharging their duties without being told conditions of their conditions of service.

IPTE 13 Spokesperson, Madalitso Jere, said their contracts ended in August but the Ministry instructed them to continue discharging their duties without explaining the conditions of service saying they are clueless about their work.

“We are frustrated and we want clarity from the Ministry about our contracts including salaries. If the Ministry does not abide by our concerns, we will start boycotting work,” he said.

He added that their conditions of service should be known otherwise they will not be committed to their work and will boycott come Monday, September 6th.

However, Jere hopes that their concerns will be looked into accordingly.

Education Specialist, Benedicto Kondowe says as far as labour laws are concerned, it is a requirement that terms of contracts must be made available to the employee.

He, therefore, said government should not be silent on such critical issues but come clear on IPTE 13 teachers.

“The Government has to be clear as to what will be on the immune ratio, whether it will be renewed or changes will be made. If these issues are not clarified, it will affect the preparation for the upcoming term because teachers will be frustrated,” Kondowe said.

Ministry of Education Spokesperson Chikondi Chimala confirmed receipt of the letter and said management will respond accordingly through the same means.