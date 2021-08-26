REPSSI for Mental Health Support

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, August 26, Mana: The Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI) says coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has created mental health problems among children and youth in East and Southern Africa resulting into increased cases of early marriages and school drop out rates.

REPSSI Chief Executive Officer Patrick Mangen has since called on different stakeholders at Regional level to explore innovative solutions towards addressing such mental health challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday at a virtually organised press conference, Mangen said: “because of COVID-19, families have lost their loved ones leaving children hopeless.

Even the lock down which different countries effected, families struggled to fend for their daily needs and most children who were out of school ended up indulging themselves in immoral behaviours such as early marriages.”

Mangen therefore called on Non governmental organisations as well as local, national and regional bodies to work in collaboration in scaling up mental health services and psychosocial support to children and youth at different levels.

Meanwhile, REPSSI in collaboration with the government of Mozambique will from October 13th to October 15th this year hold the 6th Regional Psychosocial support forum.

About 300 delegates from Malawi and other twelve countries such as Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Kenyan Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda are expected to attend the meeting either virtually or physically in Mozambique.

The forum will be held under the theme innovate, integrate and thrive.

REPSSI promotes and enabling environment and communities and families to nurture, protect and empower children and youth to enhance their mental health and psychosocial wellbeing by providing technical leadership in psychosocial support interventions.

