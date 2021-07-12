DIVERTING ATTENTION: Chakwera Set to Pounce on Mutharika’s This Week

Barely a week after former president, Peter Mutharika condemned president Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse government for the difficult financial times Malawians are going through, Chakwera and his cronies are once again using state machinery, ACB and MRA to victimize the former leader.

According to our reliable sources in government, MRA and ACB will pounce on Mutharika’s residence arresting him, his wife Getrude, their son Tadikila and some former state house employees.

The persecution is part of the scheme aimed at disguising people’s attention from issues of nepotism and rampant corruption under Chakwera barely a year after being ushered into office.

“The warrants of arrest for Mutharika, his wife Getrude, Tadikila and other two former state house employees have already been prepared, expect them to be arrested by the ACB and MRA any day before Wednesday this week,” he said.

Malawi is gradually becoming a police state as the other side of Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera which was not known comes out clearly following nepotistic appointments such as that of his own daughter as a diplomat to Brussels, Belgium which has received heavy condemnation from a cross section of people.

A couple of days ago, audio-visual clips depicting popular musicians and dramatist were circulating in the social media carrying condemnation messages towards the Tonse adminstration.

Some of the clips are for Micheal Usi popularly known as Manganya, Bon Kalindo popularly known as Winiko and a song done by Phungu Joseph Nkasa titled ‘Malawi Wanunkha’ have been shared on almost all media platforms condemning Chakwera’s strange behaviour.

Some of the song words from the ‘Wanunkha Malawi’ by Nkasa contain the following lyrics:

Tilowere kuti, Wanunkha Malawi

Kudula kwa katundu, Wanunkha Malawi

Kusowa kwa ndalama, Wanunkha Malawi.

The song further added, “Galimoto yomwe yakumba msewu singakonze zinthu, pafunika Giledala D7 ikonze zinthu,” which calls for a new leadership in Malawi.

Several International Television stations including those in neighbouring Zambia have also joined the frail, carrying such items saying the issue do not befit one of Africa’s best orators who mesmerized many people across the continent with his well hammered speech during the burial of Tanzanian president, John Magufuli.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has announced that it will from Thursday, 15th July hold nationwide demonstrations in protest of the passing of the Labour Relations Amendment Bill.

Over 20 MCTU affiliates made the resolution at an emergency General Council meeting held in Blantyre on Saturday.