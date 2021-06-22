Chilima Says Reforms Bearing Fruits: Updates Parliament

Chilima being congratulated after his address in Parliament

Vice President Saulos Chilima has told Parliament that the public reforms he is championing as Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms have started bearing fruits.

Chilima said on Wednesday when he availed himself before Parliament to update members and answer questions on public reforms implementation and the Malawi 2063 vision.

“Madam Speaker, although I have already said that the reforms implementation by most public institutions are still at process level towards the achievement of the targeted outcomes and results, in some institutions the reforms have already started bearing fruits,” said Chilima.

The Veep said as stated by President Lazarus Chakwera in his State Of the Nation Address, strategic Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are being uniquely targeted for Public Sector Reforms in the pursuit of the three priorities of food security, jobs creation and wealth creation.

Chilima added that since March government has been conducting a first quarter review with all institutions implementing the reforms.

He said in the mining sector government has introduced radical reforms in the sector to curb illegal mining and vending.

The Veep also said the agricultural sector is implementing a reform on “Agriculture Production Transformation” that aims at applying intensified and transformative approaches to increase the scale of agriculture output on the same pieces of land.

The reforms are also aimed at intensifying more resilient approaches to weather shocks, conducive for agriculture production.

“Government is monitoring all institutions to make sure that they are implementing the reforms as stipulated in the policy, so far ADMARC ,MBC,MPC ,LIHACO,LWB are under inspection to make sure they are implementing them” he said.

Chilima further said the government is revamping 84 dormant ADMARC depots to make sure it becomes a viable market leader.

He said in the financial sector the government is implementing various reforms such as transformation of the micro-financial institution Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) Limited into the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) Limited in October 2020.