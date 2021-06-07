EX-Malawi Young Pioneers to Hold Demos Tuesday

A group of former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) will tomorrow on Tuesday hold demonstrations in Lilongwe pushing President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Administration to pay them over MK70 billion benefits.

Publicity Secretary for the disgruntled former Young Pioneers, Gideon Chisi confirmed the move in an interview with local media. He said they are expected to deliver to president Chakwera through Parliament.

” We are set for the demonstrations on Tuesday in Lilongwe. We shall present a petition to Parliament and Lilongwe City Council.

”We had a meeting with the council and they permitted us to hold the demonstrations,” said Chisi

About 692 members of the former Malawi young Pioneer (MYP), a paramilitary wing of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), are yet to receive their pension despite an earlier assurance from government that they will start paying them by January.

The Young Pioneers were a major instrument for the operationalisation of President Dr. Hastings Banda’s one party state dictatorship and domestic terrorism.

MYP was disbanded in May 1994, after Operation Bwezani mounted by the Malawi Defence Forces (MDF) in 1993.