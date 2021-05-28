MACRA Warns Against Sharing Pornography On Social Media

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has warned Malawians against producing and sharing pornographic materials on social media platforms such as Facebook and whatsapp.

Of the late social media platforms have been stormed with locally produced porno videos and photos.

MACRA’s Acting Director General, Henry Silika issued the warning on Friday through a Press statement made available to the Publication. He said producing or sharing pornographic contents is punishable by the law.

“We would like to warn the general public that it is against the law to possess, distribute and transmit pornographic material in the country.

MACRA urges all Malawians that while exercising their freedom of online communication, they should be mindful of the laws governing such communication,” reads the statement in part.

According to sections 24 (2) and section 85 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, 2016 sharing and producing pornographic materials attracts a fine of MK 10 Million Kwacha and 15 years jail term.

MACRA has since appealed to members of the general public to report people involved in producing and sharing pornographic materials to relevant authorities.