Chiefs Hail Navicha for Unprecedented Development: Opens School Blocks, Bridge

It was wave after wave of uproar from the crowd when local chiefs from Thyolo Thava decorated their daughter, Member of Parliament, Mary Thom Navicha as true daughter and real servant of the people who has initiated unprecedented socioeconomic development and transformation for her constituency.

Speaking at Nagwengwere ground on Sunday, May, 23, over ten traditional chiefs led by Group Village Headman Kaipa, Mangwalala, Matipa and Helemani observed that since Navicha became MP for the area, the people of Thyolo Thava, have enjoyed and registered social development projects of unprecedented levels, including bridges, modern school blocks, health centres and electricity connectivity.

“We are the traditional leaders in this constituency. We do adore your humility. We are convinced beyond reasonable doubts that we have dedicated daughter whose overriding objective is to transform the lives of the people of Thyolo Thava. She is a patriotic daughter of this area,” said chief Kaipa who spoke on behalf of other chiefs amid deafening ululations from the gathering.

The Nagwengwere school block and Matipa bridge have been constructed with the help of Constituency Development Fund(CDF) amounting to over seven million kwacha for both projects.

“We don’t know how to thank you. This school block will encourage learners to fully attend classes like never before as most learners used to miss classes because of the dilapidated state of the class rooms,” said councillor Elisha Chiuta.

In her speech, Navicha pledged to construct more classroom blocks and bridges in her constituency.

“I am your daughter. I am committed to serving you with utmost dedication. My duty is to continue to be your humble messenger so that we sustain this unprecedented development in our constituency.

“Good quality of classrooms may assist in boosting learning and teaching environment. As country we must strive to construct well-designed buildings as one motivating factor of learners to continue pursuing their education. With COVID-19 rules that have been put in place, this building will also help our learners to follow the COVID-19 measures very well,” said Navicha who is also DPP Deputy Treasurer General.

Navicha said the bridge will help to accelerate socioeconomic development as most farmers will take their produce to market without facing problems.

The bridge will also help school children to go to school by themselves as opposed to the past as the bridge was impassable during rain seasons.

In a related development, on Saturday, May, 22,2021 Navicha donated a motorbike to the community on behalf of OXFAM to ease mobility challenges as the constituency is grappling with child and gender based violence in the area.