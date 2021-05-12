Blaq Diamond, Namadingo to perform at Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion show in Lilongwe

By Harold Kapindu

South Africa award winning music duo Blaq Diamond and Malawi’s Dr Namadingo have been billed to perform at the Boudoir By Doll Mabel annual fashion show in Lilongwe.



Boudoir By Doll Mabel founder and entrepreneur Mabel Khonje has confirmed that the event will take place on 28 May, 2021.



According to Khonje, music and fashion are inseparable.

“I thought we should spice it up by bringing in some music. Since this is the first event of it’s kind, we also figured bringing the current trending artists both on international and continental level,” she said.



The “Summer Yomuthi” hit makers, Blaq Diamond will be supported by Malawi’s award winning versatile musician Dr Namadingo.



Tickets are currently being sold at BICC, Acres, Puma Area 18 and Maula Filling Stations in Lilongwe and Chitawira Puma Filling Station in Blantyre.



Mabel is a former Malawi beauty queen, former Miss Malawi beauty pageant organizer as well as owner and founder of Doll Mabel fashion brand. Currently, the brand has lipstick and Boudoir by Doll Mabel lingerie line.



Mabel is the first black woman to own and launch a lingerie line in the Netherlands and also the first person to launch a lingerie line in Malawi.