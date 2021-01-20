Environmental Activist, Musician Maloto Chimkombero Calls for Mindset Change

Chimkombero: The project aims at advocating for best environmental policies and practices through music

A Lilongwe based Save the Future Foundation environmental activist and Musician, Maloto Chimkombero has called for mindset change in conserving the planet earth.

Chimkombero made the call recently in an interview with the publication on the sideline of his music project doubled as ‘Environmental Advocacy Music’ which advocates for best environmental policies.

According to the activist Chimkombero, the music project is comprised of five songs tackling issues bordering tree planting, raising awareness on thin plastics ban and waste management among others.

“The project aims at advocating for best environmental policies and practices through music in order to promote environmental conservation and climate change mitigation. We are calling upon the general public to support our project and also change their mindset towards nature,” said Chimkombero who is also the co-founder for Save the Future foundation.

The music project can be downloaded on Mikozi Networks Website and on request via whatsapp.