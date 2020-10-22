Prima Announces New Single ‘Ndekha’

Prima: Ndekha is a song with love message

Malawi’s Afro pop musician,Prisca majonanga popularly known as Prima, is set to release a new single titled ‘Ndekha at the end of this month.

An NRC student set to graduate, says that Ndekha talks about love.

“Ndekha is a song with love message. Iam expressing love for oneself after being tired of heart breaks. I came up with that song because l overlooked to how people breakup these days and I thought of coming up with something like that to ease oneself,” said, Prima, who also sings Passada.

She says through the single, she want to give her fans what they have been craving for all this while.

“The other good thing is that both audio and video will be released on the same day this month end. But some people have already started downloading it on Mikozi network, “said Prima.

“My fans should expect alot from me. More music coming on there way because the higher you go the greater it becomes,” said Prima , who currently stays in Zomba.

Apart from Ndekha, Prima has released other popular singles such as Sindingakusiye which she featured Waxy Kay and Ndiwe Champions, which continue to enjoy massive air play.

Despite music and school, Prima is also into modeling, especially in people’s music video.