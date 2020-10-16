EXPOSED!State House Using Crossroads Hotel To Siphon Public Coffers Amidst National Crisis

BY ELITA NYIRONGO

In a typical of scenario of blatant and shameless theft of public funds, State House has captured Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe as a conduit to steal money from the public purse into private hands, this publication has established with all back-up documents.

The move which commenced on July 5, 2020 has seen State House paying a whopping 300 USdollars an equivalent of MK240, 000 per night when the accepted value is MK75, 000 pernight.

State House has booked of such dubious rooms meaning taxpayers are parting away with $ 1,200 or MK960, 000 per night. On the other hand the master minder of the scam posing as security covert Miguel Elias also known as Kiza Aziz Elias is allegedly hosting a team of security experts from Israel who are in the country to train Malawi Police Service (MPs) Malawi Defense Force, National Intelligence (NIS) and President Lazarus Chakwera’s private security some finer details of close Very Important Persons (VIP) close protecting to defend the new president.

But verified information shows the whole thing is a hoax as it is a money-spinning venture for State House Chief of Staff Prince Kapondangaga and Director of Finance (DOF) Gedion Kalumbu who have connived with Kiza Aziz Elias to externalize forex using the hotel hence the decision to charge the rooms in dollars and hike the price by over 300 percent to make quick money.

State House has so far spent MK65 million kwacha in the shameful amateurish act.

Other costs Malawians taxpayers are paying include, MK 5.5 million kwacha every week as car rentals and per diems. MK 6.2 million weekly in accommodation which for obvious reasons is paid cash and in dollars.

This publication can confidently reveal that Kiza Elias bought himself a Range Rover registration number BW 9991 at a cool MK25 million kwacha from Holesi Kamoto, a transaction that was sealed on August 20, 2020 using the proceeds from mini cash gate.

IS CROSSROADS A CONDUIT OR AN ACCOMPLICE?

Malawians that are aware of this shocking development at State House less than five months in office cannot help but ask themselves why using Crossroads of all the Hotels is he a buying favours from President Lazarus Chakwera?

Is he part of the beneficiary in the loot? Is the money substantial enough to destroy a refutation Crossroads has belt over the years?

As you are trying to find answers to those mindboggling questions, here are the invoices month as kwacha room at State House generated with State House as a issuance of the purchase order dated 13 August 2020 whose guest is only identified as Mr. Zorra whose address is Chitundu Distributors Box 1766 Blantyre.

It is under invoice number 49768 clearly showing State House is paying for a week accommodation at US$300 per night.

You may note the transactions are split into weeks and are paid on an individual basis.

Malawians have all the reason to get worried as since the four arrived in the country it is not clear as to when they will leave Crossroads as Kizza Elias has now bought a boat ready to spend good time at our beautiful lake.

