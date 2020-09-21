Chisale Referred to Zomba Mental Hospital

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered that Norman Chisale, security aide of former president Peter Mutharika be transferred to Zomba Mental hospital.

The development comes after Judge Ivy Kamanga threw out Chisale’s application that he should be released from an unlawful arrest because he has mental problems.

Judge Kamanga has ordered that Chisale should be transferred to Zomba Mental Hospital where he will be observed for two weeks by two independent psychiatrists.

Chisale who is answering Murder, attempted Murder , theft and money laundering charges has been in custody for since his first arrest on 14 July 2020.