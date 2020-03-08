UDF Hails Mutharika For Abolishing Quota System

Connect on Linked in

The United Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has hailed president professor Peter Mutharika’s administration for abolishing quota system.

UDF’s Secretary General, Kandi Padambo was speaking on Sunday during UDF and Democratic Progress Party (DPP) mega rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

“I want to commend His Excellency the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for taking a bold step in abolishing quota system and re-introducing Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE),” said Padambo

Commenting on the matter, DPP’s General Secretary Grezelder Jeffrey faulted country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima for casting a blind eye on quota system when he was championing reforms.

Quota system was introduced in the country by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime in the year 1987.