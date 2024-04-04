Overwhelming Response in FCB Civil Servant Aweluke Promo

…Three Civil Servants wins K250, 000 each.

First Capital Bank (FCB) promotion dubbed “Civil Servant Aweluke Promotion” has received overwhelming response from civil servants across the country.

FCB’s Marketing Manager Pachalo Stanley Chiyora disclosed the development on Thursday during the first draw of the promotion in Blantyre.

“Since its launch in February, amidst economic challenges, we have observed significant participation from people,” said Chiyora

During the first draw three lucky civil servants one from each region won K250, 000 each. The winners are George Mahamba, Dorothy Chiopsyanjati and Kelvin Ngwira.

The grand price for the on-going Civil Servant Aweluke Promotion, which according to Chiyora aims at rewarding civil servants will see one winner, is Mk 10 million.

The Promotion will runs from 26 February 2024 – 31 July 2024. Civil Servants who acquire loans through the facility stand a chance of winning a grand prize and other monthly prizes.

First Capital Bank, Malawi is a full-service commercial bank offering financial products and services to the corporate, retail and personal markets.

With its diverse product offering, First Capital Bank caters to the needs of all segments of the Malawi market and has one of the most extensive branch and agency distribution networks in the country.

The bank opened for business in 1995 with one branch in Blantyre.

From its humble beginnings the bank now operates 32 branches and agencies across Malawi employing 850 staff and serving a customer base of 500 000.