Malawi’s Ex-President Mutharika vindicated by BBC on Prophet TB Joshua  

Mutharika vindicated

A viral television documentary by BBC which has revealed that Nigerian Televangelist late TB Joshua was a ‘fake’ man of God has vindicated Malawi’s former President Professor Peter Mutharika.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Mutharika, a law professor, is on record to have branded self-stayed Prophet TB Joshua and his wise men as ‘fake’.

Mutharika made the claims in 2016 after TB Joshua Prophesied that he (Mutharika) and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe would die.

“I’m told there is a man in Nigeria called Joshua and he is saying that Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and Peter Mutharika will die before April 1.

“Let me tell you, Joshua… you will fail. What you did in 2012 will not happen again this year,” Mutharika told a rally in Lilongwe in 2016.

Fast-forward, this week BBC Africa Eye released a documentary on the alleged secret lives of the late televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua).

The over-150-minute long video, titled “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua”, featured video testimonies of several witnesses making multiple damning allegations against the late prophet.

Former disciples and church workers alleged that the prophet manipulated and physically abused them into staying with him for many years.

The investigation also delved into the details of the September 12, 2014 building collapse at the Synagogue Church of All Nations’ guest house, owned by Joshua, which killed at least 116 persons, many of whom were foreigners.

The BBC reported that it reached out to the present leadership of the church for a response, but was given a statement denying the allegations without providing specific details.

Prophet TB Joshua who died on June 5, 2021 was a Nigerian charismatic pastor and televangelist.

He was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian mega church that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, Nigeria.