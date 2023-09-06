Mozambican, Rwandese sentenced 3 years over pangolin possession

By Lovemore Khomo

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a Rwandese and a Mozambican to three years’ imprisonment for possessing a pangolin.

Central West Regional Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin has identified the convicts as Habaualema Emmanuel, 28 years old Rwandese, and Moses Efeti, 29, a Mozambican.

The two were sentenced on Wednesday September 6, 2023 following their arrest back in 2021.

Benjamin said the court heard the case through state prosecutor Peter Sulani who explained that the Police through wildlife crime investigators got a tip that the duo were selling a live pangolin at Mkoka Trading Centre in Mchinji

He said undercover officer impersonating to be a buyer was offered to pay K2 million and that led to the pair’s arrest and seizure of the animal and pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of the specimen of listed species.

“Sulani, however, asked the court to impose a stiff punishment to protect and save pangolins from extinction. He argued that the animal died two days later, after it was released into the wild, because it had greatly suffered at the hands of its captors.” explained Benjamin.

Benjamin said in his judgement, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe noted that the accused didn’t respect the laws of the country and had the audacity to engage in illegal trade, therefore slapped the two each with a three year jail term as a stern message to potential offenders.

According to Benjamin, the court further ordered that the convicts be deported back to their respective countries after serving their sentences.